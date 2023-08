James McClean’s priority has always been his community in Derry and his heritage, values that are intrinsically part of the growth and development plan that McElhenney and Reynolds have for Wrexham

I thought I had seen every Irish and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover meme, especially after the “Gang Goes to Ireland” season of the record-breaking sitcom. Imagine my wonder, then, when Irish Twitter went back to the well with renewed gusto at the announcement that Derry’s own James McClean is going to Wrexham.