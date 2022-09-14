Why lifting ban on fracking presents a major threat for us all

Liz Truss’ decision is environmentally irresponsible and brings risks

The decision of Prime Minister Liz Truss to lift the ban on fracking last Thursday passed by under the radar — overtaken by the passing of the Queen. The consequences of this move will certainly be noticed and felt for decades to come.

Fracking is a word we have heard repeatedly during Truss’s leadership campaign, and which we will continue to hear during her premiership.

It refers to a way of extracting shale gas trapped inside rocks that cannot flow freely on its own.

Releasing the gas requires fracturing the rock, and this means injecting sand, water and chemicals into the well at a very high pressure.

When the pressure is released, the gas flows back up the well. This “flow-back” often contains heavy metals, radioactive elements and toxic chemicals.

At the end of 2019, the government announced a temporary ban on fracking and this became part of the Conservative manifesto.

The introduction of the ban was, in part, due to public outrage following a series of tremors caused by fracking in Lancashire in 2018 — 57 to be precise.

These tremors, also referred to as mini earthquakes, came about after a two-month period of intense fracking by Cuadrilla Resources, an oil and gas exploration and production company, at a site in Lancashire.

On five separate occasions, Cuadrilla had to stop fracking because it was triggering earthquakes greater than what regulations would allow.

We already know that fracking is incompatible with climate change targets, that it goes against commitments made in the Conservative manifesto and that it will not tackle the root cause of the energy crisis.

Nor will it do anything to reduce energy bills: gas goes straight to the international grid to be sold at market prices and gas produced locally does not mean cheaper bills for local people.

Truss’ decision to lift this ban only 48 hours into the job is therefore not only environmentally irresponsible: it is also very high risk.

The risk to public health is the most concerning.

The danger that fracking poses to the environment and nature are enough to warrant a ban.

However, the risks posed to public health should raise alarm bells for even the most climate sceptic among us.

Leading UK medical experts, including a former government deputy chief medical officer, have already said that “the arguments against fracking on public health grounds are overwhelming”.

How is fracking therefore an acceptable risk for the government to take when it comes to the health of communities and individuals?

At this point, it is important to note that fracking and decisions around energy policy in the UK are devolved, so Truss’s decision has no direct impact on Northern Ireland.

However, this does not make it irrelevant.

When the currently non-functioning Assembly gets up and running again, there will be crucial decisions to make on petroleum licensing and policy against fracking in Northern Ireland, and whether to ban this destructive practice.

To return to the health impacts of fracking, these include cancers, cardiovascular, respiratory and immune diseases.

With its connections to traffic and noise pollution, fracking also poses a threat to our clean air and quiet environment, and houses located near well sites cannot escape these toxic emissions.

At each stage of the fracking process, there are also risks of water contamination.

Groundwater, used to supply a third of our drinking water, can easily become contaminated by extraction of shale gas during the fracking process.

Thousands of tonnes of chemicals and sand are used during fracking, and many of the frack fluid chemicals are toxic.

In the event of spillages and leakages — and accidents often happen — these frack fluids then leak into drinking water supplies, which contaminates the water.

All of the above makes it difficult to understand the logic behind Truss’s argument for lifting the ban.

It feels like her staunch support of fracking and stubborn opposition to renewables is really only ideological.

In what world is it more pleasant to live by a fracking plant than a solar farm?

Truss has said fracking will only happen where there is “local support”, but it is a challenge to see where she will find this support.

This not only makes her out of touch with local opinion, but also with the wider national landscape.

The Scottish government has already banned fracking, and Nicola Sturgeon ruled out the possibility of re-introducing it.

The Dail also voted to ban fracking in 2017.

Northern Ireland has no plans to introduce fracking, but it is still legal, and represents an ever-present threat since 2011 when the government expressed wishes to develop gas production in the region.

Some people may remember alarm bells sounding last November over interest in fracking sections of Fermanagh, particularly an area surrounding Lough Neagh which supplies 40% Northern Ireland’s drinking water.

Fracking is just one of the environmental issues that a functioning Assembly will return to.

Others include the future of wind energy and the installation of an independent environmental protection agency.

None of the environmental threats that we face are insurmountable, including fracking.

However, to tackle these issues (as well as grasp opportunities), we require a functioning Assembly and a functioning Executive.

With no government, we are currently on a road to nowhere, simply waiting to see how Truss’s environmentally destructive decisions pan out.

With the UK in a state of unrest and instability, every day we are reminded of the need for some sort of political breakthrough in Northern Ireland.

We need a fully-functioning government — and urgently.