Why mainstream unionism is unlikely to engage with SDLP’s unity commission

Whatever way Colum Eastwood portrays the initiative, its end goal is same as his Sinn Fein rivals — a united Ireland, writes Alex Kane

The SDLP’s launch of a New Ireland Commission didn’t really come as much of a surprise. With Sinn Fein not in the new Government in the Republic, and with the Fianna Fail/Fine Gael/Green coalition taking what looked like a fairly relaxed position on Irish unity, opting for long-term discussion rather than anything resembling a specific plan, an opportunity opened for the SDLP to try and take the lead in Northern Ireland and outflank Sinn Fein along the way.