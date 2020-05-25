Why Mary Lou McDonald is a prisoner of her mentors' narrative about the IRA's 'armed struggle'
The Sinn Fein president knows that looking to the future with one foot stuck in the past won't grow the party in the Republic. Northern Ireland, though, is a different story, says Tom Kelly
Tom Kelly
There is much to be admired about the Sinn Fein president, Mary Lou McDonald. She is an articulate politician and a staunch advocate for social change. Ms McDonald is clearly a vote-getter, but, more importantly, she is not Gerry Adams.