They might not be 100% right, but they are never far off target

'It's the same with opinion polling - even though the number can be relatively small, if you ask the right mix of people, they can give you an accurate representation of the views of everyone'

With the US election coming up, we're going to hear a lot about what the latest US polls say. But how do they actually work? How do you ask only 1,000 people and be able to say what the whole of Northern Ireland thinks?