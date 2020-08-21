Why there's more to celebrating the centenary of Northern Ireland than free healthcare and child allowance
John Wilson Foster responds to Malachi O'Doherty's critique of plans to mark the state's 100th birthday
John Wilson Foster
Of commentators on the Irish quagmire, Malachi O'Doherty is among the most candid and reasonable. He makes allowances because he is not in thrall to a narrative and is - I surmise - comfortable in his own skin. So, the best reply to his witty column on Northern Ireland's centenary celebrations is an equally courteous candour.