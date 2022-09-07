Why we can’t Truss the new PM to take care of environment

Tory leader has often been critical of green policies

Liz Truss has been appointed Prime Minister and has taken up residence in Downing Street. Truss opposes onshore wind and solar farms, backs fracking and is predicted to rapidly ramp up investments in oil and gas. She is also predicted to appoint climate sceptic Jacob Rees-Mogg as her Business Secretary and Kwasi Kwarteng, one of the biggest supporters of drilling for North Sea gas, as Chancellor. What will a Truss government therefore mean for the future of our planet?