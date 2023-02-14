Why workers across Northern Ireland are entitled to strike

In many ways a Covid-style approach has been taken by governments to deal with the impacts of the cost-of-living crisis on households and businesses.

The response to the Covid pandemic was decisive and bold in the early lockdown with the allocation of massive resources to help people and businesses in all sectors of society to survive the hardships that were inevitably going to arise, had they not stepped in.

Similarly, whilst there is room to argue that the scale of the interventions by government to soften the blow of the cost-of-living crisis have not been large enough, substantial sums of money are being spent, via a range of measures aimed at combating the increased cost-of-living and to help tackle the increased cost of fuel, energy and food in particular.

So, while we could argue about whether the government can or should do more, on the whole, the scale of the interventions being made are beyond what we ever thought imaginable when we were facing the 2008 global financial crisis, for example.

Back then people were almost appeased by the politics of austerity and the cutting back of government support and intervention. Austerity was almost seen as a necessary evil.

But what changed with Covid was that government intervention came in the form of public expenditure and investment.

For a lot of people, the government’s intervention to protect living standards, illustrated what the role of the state can and ought to be.

Now, here we are, in the midst of another crisis when again government is intervening on the cost-of-living crisis in ways that only a few years ago, most of us thought was impossible. I’m old enough to remember that it would have almost sounded ludicrous to suggest that the Government would facilitate £600 being sent directly into your bank account, to assist you with paying your increased energy bills.

But we are also currently in a situation where we are seeing the coalescing of workers and their trade unions into disputes over their pay and conditions.

A massive strike across our economy is under way involving workers from the education sector and the health sector to the housing sector and beyond.

So why are things so fraught? Why on the one hand, when we see such a huge policy intervention as that being given directly to households to ease their living costs do we still have workers, who of course come from within these same households, make the decision to support strike action and to go on strike?

Is it that the impact of recent inflation hikes and the price rises have seeped through and trampled on living standards so severely that the government interventions to ease them are simply not enough?

One only need to look to the Republic of Ireland, where we are not seeing the same discord amongst workers nor strike action across swathes of the economy to dispute that hypothesis.

The Republic has been hit with a similar surge in inflation as the UK economy. Its direct interventions have been similar, if not more meagre, when compared to those in the UK.

To understand what’s behind the current strike action we need to look at the starting point and what has been happening in the labour market. Month on month we get these cheerful headlines almost admiring the state of our labour market in NI.

This is because our unemployment figures have remained comparatively low through the past few years of economic turmoil.

What we don’t talk about enough is the quality of jobs within our labour market, and the fact that workers have been living through an ongoing, generational, cost-of-living crisis.

We hear a lot these days about how when we compare wages now to wages last year that there has been a substantive decline in the real buying power of wages.

More simply, workers cannot afford the same living standards this year compared to last year based on the money they earned from their work.

This, whilst remarkable, is not anywhere near as remarkable as the fact that when we look over the longer term, earnings are on par with what they were 15 years ago.

When we break it down and look separately at public sector workers and private sector workers, Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings (ASHE) data shows that the real earnings of full-time workers in the public sector have seen no progression in 20 years. In the private sector, wages have never recovered from the financial crisis.

What all of this means is that many workers in Northern Ireland have spent the best part of their working lives working — and have seen no advancement in their living standards as a result. And this is why workers are demanding better.

The UK Government needs to accept that one off interventions to protect living standards are never going to be enough. It also needs to accept that whilst public spending may be at an all time high, UK public spending is amongst the lowest of a number of comparable economies.

Workers need a wage settlement that will align with the fact that they live in one of the most advanced economies in the world, and their living standards can and should reflect that.

Lisa Wilson is a senior economist at the Nevin Economic Research Institute (Neri)