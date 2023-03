Then US President Bill Clinton reaching out to a sea of hands as he left Belfast City Hall after switching on the Christmas tree lights in 1995

It’s difficult to get excited about a year ending in a three. It doesn’t have the ring of those that have gone before. Years 2020, 2021 and 2022 had a rhythm to their numbering but of course they turned out to be a hard slog. They were bumpy challenging years blighted by both Covid and our adapting to Brexit.