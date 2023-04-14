Will we eventually turn off the TV for good and go in search of something else?

Frank rates the new BBC drama Blue Lights as worth turning your telly on for.

From the first moment I met Pamela Ballantine she couldn’t get enough of it. Most evenings and every weekend it was almost non-stop. She argued it made her feel incredibly relaxed but never before had I met anyone who watched so much TV.

As programme announcers on Ulster Television we both needed a good working knowledge of the content but Pammie’s commitment was away beyond the call of duty.

For her it wasn’t enough to know the plot line on Emmerdale Farm or the latest twist in Coronation Street, she was an authority on every soap and drama not only on UTV but on the other three channels as well.

Yes, there was a time when we only had four to choose from. Who else would store recordings of Take the High Road on VHS or tape endless episodes of Prisoner: Cell Block H? This woman was bingeing on box sets before box sets were even thought about.

How times have changed. It’s a badge of honour now to be the first to watch a full series on any of the streaming services. The BBC in particular is keen to make us feel that an appointment to view their channels in the old fashioned way is exactly that, old fashioned.

How dare we wait until Friday night to see the next episode when it’s there on the iPlayer?

What else do we have to do with our lives other than sit in front of a smart TV watching one episode after another until the story ends? It seems like a soul-destroying way to live.

The only virtue is the realisation that most series aren’t good enough to glue our bums to the sofa until the last episode has been delivered.

I’ve only found two programmes worthy of sustained viewing. Homeland and recentlyBlue Lights. I strongly recommend both but I won’t be offended if you ignore the recommendations. Most people say I should watch Lost, Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, Happy Valley and a host of others but I don’t think I’ve seen much more than a frame of any of them.

At what point might we think there is too much on TV? Is there a possibility we’ll eventually turn it off and go in search of something else?

There is no point suggesting we have the internet as an alternative. It’s just another way of being in front of a screen bingeing on a diet of uncontrolled programming. Maybe we should spend more time listening to the radio or reading newspapers or books in the standard traditional way.

“You’ll get square eyes,” that’s what my granny used to say when I suggested going to my cousin’s to watch The Lone Ranger on his family television. He was lucky. His dad had bought a big black and white set from my dad who sold them in his shop in Warrenpoint, but as we didn’t have electric in our house we couldn’t have a TV.

We were the only family in Burren without electricity and I was the only ten-year-old without a telly.

To make up for it I used to mimic the presenters on the radio and record my voice on a battery tape recorder. That’s when I knew I wanted to be radio presenter. I had no ambition to be on television.

That all changed when I went to a party and met the country’s best known telly addict.

When Pamela suggested I should come and work with her I felt like a child entering the wardrobe on the way to Narnia.

Now there’s a book you should read if you’ve had your fill of holiday boxsets.

Frank presents U105 Phone In Monday-Friday from 9am-noon