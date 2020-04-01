With Sinn Fein challenging UK's coronavirus tactics and wanting an all-Ireland strategy, are we really all together in this?

With Sinn Fein openly challenging the UK's tactics for tackling coronavirus and wanting an all-Ireland approach, tensions within the Executive are likely to grow, argues Alex Kane

Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill are further apart than the required two metres when deciding how to tackle coronavirus

When Sinn Fein topped the poll in the Irish general election a few weeks ago (raising the possibility of the party joining a coalition government at some point) I mentioned what I described as the party's 'two jurisdictions problem'. In other words, if it were in government on both sides of the border it would have to find a strategy for dealing with the possibility of pursuing separate Programme for Government policies in the Assembly and the Dail; because, if it didn't have a solution to the problem, it risked becoming a two-state party, with slightly different priorities and agendas on either side of the border. Which, in turn, raised other problems when it came to elections and manifestoes.

Covid-19 has magnified the problem. People are dying on both sides of the border and Sinn Fein, while not in government in the Republic, is keenly aware that the Irish government is perceived - particularly, although not exclusively, by nationalists in Northern Ireland - of doing a better job than the UK government.

And that raises an enormous problem for the party, precisely because it is in government in Northern Ireland and increasingly worried that the DUP and UUP (along with the Alliance Party) are taking a lead from London rather than Dublin; a lead Sinn Fein views as wrong and immoral. So, what does it do?

Michelle O'Neill summed up her party's position in a statement on Monday afternoon: "I often hear, whenever there is disagreement in the Executive, that it is painted as Orange versus Green, Sinn Fein versus DUP, London versus Dublin.

"Can I say very clearly that's not the case. This is about what is the best action at the right time, how we save lives. This is about adhering to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) advice. This is about how we do best by our people.

"And I as a political leader have a job to do to make sure that when I feel like something isn't perhaps working in maybe the way that it should, or dealt with in speed in the way it should, then I have an obligation to actually say that." Fair enough, in one sense, but where should she say it?

Arlene Foster spoke at the same press conference: "We are a five party Executive and I don't think there's anybody shies away from that fact. But to be very clear, we know that this is a national emergency and we know we have to step up to the plate. And whatever differences we may have about emphasis, or the way of doing things, or who we listen to, it is important we are able and free to have those discussions at the Executive and then come forward with common strategy and that is what we have done today."

The problem, and I have heard it expressed in DUP/UUP circles, is the growing perception that Sinn Fein isn't particularly interested in the present 'common strategy' from the Executive. Indeed, the party has hosted its own separate online briefings about Covid-19 with its 'Sinn Fein ministerial team'.

Evidence suggests that the party's grassroots was very supportive of John O'Dowd's 'bastards' criticism of UK policy a couple of weeks ago and remain supportive. Sinn Fein policy remains in favour of following what has been described as the 'WHO/Dublin/EU line' to the challenges posed by Covid-19.

But unless there is a formal agreement between Belfast, London and Dublin to pursue an all-island strategy, then it is inevitable that the differences within the Northern Ireland Executive will continue to both deepen and widen.

And, for the life of me, I don't see how a coalition government can fight a common enemy if it is divided internally and externally.

What is the point of 'official' advice from the Executive if key members of the coalition are prepared - and openly - to disagree with that advice? Why pretend to have a 'common strategy' when there is so much evidence indicating the contrary?

I'm also pretty sure that Sinn Fein will row in behind the view of Belfast-born Dr Gabriel Scally (president of Epidemiology and Public Health section of the Royal Society of Medicine): "Two different approaches to testing and contact tracing are just not compatible with achieving the level of control needed to win the battle. It is a big ask, but now is not the time to be captives of our histories. Lives can and should be saved.

"The political leaders in the North need, on the specific issue of coronavirus, to decouple themselves from the Whitehall approach. They and their counterparts in the Republic must as equals set about, with every possible urgency, harmonising their strategies and actions. The situation requires boldness of thought and deed."

Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures; and we have already seen many of those extraordinary measures introduced across the United Kingdom and the Republic. But decoupling Northern Ireland from Whitehall, as Scally suggests, would raise very particular political problems here. So particular, in fact, that it would probably prove a step too far for the DUP and UUP to run with. And the failure to do so will, in all likelihood, simply exacerbate the very obvious present tensions between the Executive parties.

That's not to say that some North-South cooperation shouldn't and won't be ruled out (Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar spoke a few days ago and said that there were areas both countries could work together on) and there were discussions two weeks ago and again yesterday afternoon. But time is very tight for the three governments involved - with the dreaded 'surge' almost upon all of us - so I think it's very unlikely that any proposal as 'big an ask' as Scally's will see the light of day.

The key challenge for the Executive parties over the next few weeks/months is to stand firm.

They must not get to a point at which it looks like UK and Irish strategies are being played against each other.

Covid-19 isn't going to give a damn about where the border begins and ends; and nor will it give a damn about national identities or voting habits in Northern Ireland.

Every one of us, every single one, is a target for the virus and every one of us, every single one - irrespective of political beliefs - must be on the same side until this crisis is over.

Twelve weeks ago, five parties agreed to resume collective responsibility for governing Northern Ireland again. The key words there are 'collective' and 'responsibility'. They are in it together. We are all in it together. That's the only thing that matters right now.