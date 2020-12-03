Women's role in post-conflict society must not be ignored

For too long females have been sidelined when crucial decisions are made, writes Andree Murphy

The appointment of Jenny Pyper as interim head of the civil service last week is the third appointment of a woman to the most senior positions in our public life. Brenda King was appointed as interim Attorney General in the summer and Marie Anderson as Police Ombudsman in May of last year. These appointments dramatically change the public sphere's landscape of gender representation, especially with two female joint First Ministers.