Words clearly hurt. Time to give future a chance after pro-IRA chants

Educating sports stars about songs that glorify violence can only be a positive thing

The Irish women’s football squad were in hot water this week after they celebrated qualifying for the World Cup with a pro-IRA chant.

After defeating Scotland 1-0, Donegal-born Amber Barrett dedicated her winning goal to the 10 victims of the terrible tragedy in Creeslough.

The women’s team had earned their first major tournament place and spread the joy of their triumph across the island.

Alas, that joy was undermined when video footage emerged of the post-match dressing room celebrations.

One of those dreary, old sectarian chants that seem to resurface regularly at events where young people are partying made another unwelcome appearance.

The Football Association of Ireland, team manager Vera Pauw and the players were quick to offer apologies and heartfelt remorse.

It was particularly striking that the manager told the players, “It wasn’t that putting in on social media is not the biggest thing”. She was very clear that “the biggest thing is that it has happened”. “It doesn’t matter if you are in private room, a dressing room or if you are outside,” she said.

And she’s right. Offensive chants, songs and slogans are regularly filmed and posted online.

Vera Pauw

Despite the old saying that ‘sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me’, they clearly do.

Soccer is a bit of an easy target since it attracts large crowds and there’s always a few who can make the majority seem bad.

The game has a history of tribal tropes due to the skills and passions involved — and its competitive nature.

When it emerged in England in the 13th century, it was little more than a slightly structured excuse for a punch-up on Shrove Tuesday and (ironically) other holy days between the youths of neighbouring villages and towns.

With foundations steeped in confrontation, it’s little wonder it can revert to unwanted behaviour both on and off the field.

For a while it manifested in outrageous violence throughout the 70s and 80s. Nowadays, although violence is still occasionally a problem at games, it is the baiting of opposing teams that has replaced it.

The modern game offers us identity, glamour, lifetime allegiances and loyalty, and when your blood is up and you’re in a crowd, it’s easy to get swept along.

The lowest forms of insult and intolerance often come in the guise of racism and sectarianism. Thankfully, it is being called out.

Cruel chants aren’t exclusively found in football. Other sports have demonstrated the crowd and even the occasional participant’s ability to overstep the mark.

There are concerts where the opportunity arises for unsavoury singing. We’ve also seen it at various celebrations and heard it in a series of unacceptable recorded comments from politicians.

The good thing is that it is being called out. There is no place for it either online or behind closed doors.

Often, it’s simply thoughtless parroting by younger people who have had no experience of the tragedy behind it. Ignorance is no excuse, but making them see there’s no place for it, just as there’s no place for the violence it glorifies, can only be a good thing.

Perhaps we might be a little more circumspect in the rush to demand sackings, resignations, replacements and heads on plates.

Of course, there are times when there is no option other than showing someone the door, but demonstrating hurt and offering the opportunity for redemption isn’t such a bad thing either.

Tolerance isn’t weakness, and although stupidity and ignorance are, both can be corrected with a bit of work.

Didn’t someone back in the early days in Palestine mention that an eye for an eye makes everyone blind? And wasn’t there something else about casting the first stone?