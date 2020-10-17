Working from home can be liberating, but it's not for everyone and it must remain a personal choice
Edaein O'Connell
This time last year, working from home was nothing but a pipe dream. Flexible working was only used as a bargaining chip in meetings and was something we could work towards in the future. Realistically, no organisation was going to risk letting its workforce run riot in their own homes. The office was a steady ship with a strong anchor, but when the Covid-19 storm approached, we quickly had to adjust the sails.