Working from home can be liberating, but it's not for everyone and it must remain a personal choice

'Last week, news spread that Microsoft had told staff they could permanently work from home, either partly or in full. The company is attempting to implement a hybrid model to support flexible working from home and the office.'

This time last year, working from home was nothing but a pipe dream. Flexible working was only used as a bargaining chip in meetings and was something we could work towards in the future. Realistically, no organisation was going to risk letting its workforce run riot in their own homes. The office was a steady ship with a strong anchor, but when the Covid-19 storm approached, we quickly had to adjust the sails.