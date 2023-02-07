Working from home: Time to find out if CBI boss Tony Danker is right

Tony Danker, the Belfast-born director general of the CBI, recently caused a stir when he addressed the issue of remote working and the future of work.

He was talking to the BBC’s Nick Robinson on the Talking Politics podcast, and was asked about working practices and managers who joked about working Tuesdays to Thursdays, before playing golf on a Friday.

Danker evaded that question but went on to say: “You ask most bosses, and everyone secretly wants everyone to come back into the office. I don’t think that’s going to happen overnight, so I think… we are going to be talking about this for a few years.”

In the Ulster University Economic Policy Centre, we’ve been interested in this question for a number of years, as part of wider research into the future of work, from automation to estimating the demand for skills. These are practical questions as they directly relate to levels of productivity, wages and wealth in local firms and communities across Northern Ireland.

Remote working, homeworking or teleworking have always been with us, but the practice began operating on a different scale during Covid-19. At one point in 2020 more than 40% of employees across NI were working from home due to public health restrictions. As these eased there has been no rapid return but a long, winding and uncertain road back to the workplace.

In our first remote working report published last year we surveyed more than 1,600 employees, most of whom had worked remotely during the pandemic. This found that most people had a preference for returning to their workplace but on a hybrid basis of somewhere around two to three days per week.

Employers, at that stage, were keen to tell us that they’d seen how remote working had worked better for their organisation than they previously anticipated, and how hybrid working patterns were likely to be an increasing part of their future. While some were certainly sceptical about this state of affairs, most accepted that there were benefits as well as costs to the change in working patterns.

Our research estimated, based on occupations and job functions, that at least 40% of all jobs currently in NI could be completed in a fully remote or hybrid manner.

There was potential, at least in theory, for this to rise to 60% of all jobs if there was an enthusiasm for even more flexibility in working patterns. The questions posed by such a potential change were how well would any of this work for us as employees, for those trying to manage staff and for our high streets and wider economy.

We’re returning to ask what has happened to remote working since early 2022 and what does it mean for the local economy’s future? Of course the fact is that most people work in their workplaces, most of the time. In quarter one 2022 a third of workers in NI were working from home at least one day a week, the lowest share for any UK region. The phased return to work has meant greater numbers working in a hybrid manner, rather than working entirely from home.

We’re currently surveying employees and the early results are that, of those who are working remotely, around half work two days or less outside their workplace. We will be able to say more about how gender, age, location and caring responsibilities play into how people feel about their working arrangements and how productive they believe they are.

We’re also keen to re-engage with employers and others about their views, and ask are they secretly wanting to have staff back all of the time. And, if so, why? We know the jury is still out on the productivity impacts of remote and hybrid working, though the emerging evidence is that there is a small benefit.

Perhaps there is a fear of not being able to manage what you can’t see though this can fall into the trap of what Nick Bloom of Stanford University calls “managing inputs, not outputs”.

Remote working may also assist with the current issues around recruiting and keeping staff. The high numbers of job adverts that now make the point about offering remote working points to that awareness.

Finally, what do the current debates about work tell us about the wider economic prospects for NI? Tony Danker is certainly right that this discussion will continue for years to come, another element of economic uncertainty.

We hope to shed some light on what the potential impacts are on productivity, commuting and consumption within towns and city centres given the likelihood of a future with higher levels of hybrid and remote working.

Eoin Magennis and Ana Desmond are economists at the Ulster University Economic Policy Centre