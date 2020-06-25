You cannot hope to understand Northern Ireland without having an appreciation of Ulster-Scots
Twenty-five years after creation of the Ulster Scots Heritage Council it is time to take stock
Nelson McCausland
Twenty-five years ago this month, in June 1995, there was an event in Belfast City Hall to launch the Ulster-Scots Heritage Council. It was the culmination of a series of meetings that had taken place over the previous winter, with representatives from a number of organisations, as well as other interested individuals.