You don’t have to have millions of followers to be an influencer... I remember a bumper one from my youth

I sometimes wonder how I made it through life without the guiding hand of a world-famous influencer. They seem to be everywhere now. Most shot to fame via YouTube, some were models or singers, dancers or comedians, but all of them have used social media to catapult their presence into the lives of the impressionable.

They have made their mark.

Whether it is promoting a product, encouraging a lifestyle or just leading us astray, there is no escaping them.

Names like Lele Pons, Dan Bilzerian, Amanda Cerny and Cristiano Ronaldo have in the region of 150 million social media followers between them. If you only recognise Ronaldo because of football, or Bilzerian thanks to poker, you might have managed to escape being influenced — but if those guys don’t get you, some of the others will.

They make a fortune from being able to prove you are in their social media zone.

They are a non-stop marketing machine and we are the customers waiting to be targeted as soon as we fall under their spell. I don’t think I’ve ever bought something simply because a modern-day influencer seemed to be associated with it, but I might be wrong. A friend at work gave me some David Beckham aftershave as a joke. I liked it so much I later bought his shower gel and deodorant.

But you don’t have to have millions of followers to be an influencer. I once stopped for a fish supper at a mobile chippy because Food Guy NI had posted a recommendation to the 30-odd thousand who plan their diet and sometimes their social life around what he suggests.

Guy Corr is an accomplished pianist and quality cricketer, but he’s now known for eating his way round Ulster, and you can trust his judgment on the best bap for a burger, the ideal sauce for your steak and the perfect place to stop for a snack. It’s a no-frills approach to food. It’s a bit like me with my Beckham choice. Neither of us are pretending to be posh.

One of the obvious signs of a successful influencer is the number of people who would like to be that person. In the early 70s, George Best would have scored highly. Young men wanted to be him, young women wanted to be with him.

That might have changed as George lost control of his colourful life, but there is no doubt he was an influencer.

I spent a few years wanting to be John Fogerty. How could any teenager ignore that talent?

If you are asking ‘John who?’ then I better explain. He was the lead singer of Creedence Clearwater Revival and wrote Bad Moon Rising, Proud Mary that lots of people associate with Tina Turner and you all sing “rollin’, rollin’ rollin’ on the river”.

He also wrote Rockin’ All Over the World, which was a hit for Status Quo.

My biggest influencer, however, was Slick Sam, half Canadian, half comedian, who was on the spinning card stall at the open air amusements in Warrenpoint. He was beside the bumping cars and used to shout, “Roll up, roll up, see the spotted lady, every time she bumps she bounces, if she doesn’t bounce you get your money back, on the line the money’s mine, in the square it’s yours every time, roll up, roll up!”

I learned that mantra when I was 10 and I have wanted to be in front of a microphone from that day.

Influenced — hook, line, and sinker.

​

Frank presents U105 Phone-In from Monday to Friday, from 9am until noon