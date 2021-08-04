Young people should be shaping the future, not trapped by the past… NI legacy plans take no account of trauma and lack of justice
Matthew O'Toole
I am nearly middle-aged. By some definitions, I am already middle-aged. I just about fall into the demographic cohort popularly known as millennial (though I am still confused by what that term actually means). But I was still a child — albeit an adolescent one — when the Northern Ireland Assembly, of which I am now a member, first met in 1998, weeks after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.