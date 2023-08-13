Conviction over vile abuse of grieving mum a warning to all

Paige Thomas was bombarded with extremely hurtful and vindictive messages by ex after she miscarried their baby

Vengeful exes lashing out like twisted Richard Smyth did – blitzing his former girlfriend with countless sick voicemails and texts during 72 hours of hell – will not be tolerated, vowed police.

Brave Paige Thomas, who had just miscarried and was spending her final days with her dying elderly gran Sarah, was tormented by Smyth over Mother’s Day weekend back in March.

It was relentless — more than 140 voicemails alone and dozens of texts. Sunday Life has listened to some of them and read them - their content is shocking and abusive and designed to cause the maximum hurt and humiliation possible.

Smyth, from Baltylum Meadows, Portadown, even stooped as low as to blame the woman he supposedly loved and cherished, for the loss of their baby.

And if that wasn’t enough then came this gut-wrenching voicemail: “I hope your granny suffers and dies a horrible death”.

Broken by the bombardment, mum-of-two Paige still bravely went to the cops and it wasn’t long before Smyth was arrested.

On July 28, at Craigavon Magistrates Court, the 32-year-old was sentenced to three months in jail, suspended for two years after admitting persistent improper use of a public electronic communications network — the offence aggravated by domestic abuse.

He is also subjected to a two-year restraining order which bans him from intimidating, harassing or pestering his former girlfriend of two years.

The officer in charge of this investigation said no one should be treated in the way victim Paige Thomas was.

“The charges relate to a number of malicious and grossly offensive text messages and voicemails,’’ said Inspector McCullough.

“The investigation and outcome should serve as a warning to all who think they can send abusive and hate-filled messages from their phones.

“I want to assure everyone — all members of the public — that we take crime of this nature extremely seriously. Such actions, without doubt, cause unacceptable distress to all concerned. If you are the victim of similar, or indeed of any crime, please contact police on 101, or in an emergency call 999.”

Paige still bears the emotional scars of what happened to her and they will take some time to heal. Smyth may not have been jailed but for Paige, she got him into court and to confess.

“I know a lot of people would say negative things about the justice system and I understand that, especially as a woman, there is a shadow of a doubt, no one will believe you, people will say nasty things about you, I’ve even experienced it,’’ she explained.

“I got justice, not everybody does but if you don’t speak out there is a chance you never will. And even though mine wasn’t physical abuse, it was the mental abuse I had to endure over those three days. My point is — that was still abuse and that’s why there are laws in place.

“Abuse is abuse. And if you feel it’s not right, go with your gut feeling and speak up, don’t put up with it. Nobody should tolerate it whether you are a woman or man — nobody.”