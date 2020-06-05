Coronavirus face masks: Why are we so reluctant to follow expert advice and wear them?

NI's Chief Scientific Adviser has become the latest expert to recommend wearing face coverings outdoors

Our Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Ian Young is in favour of face coverings

People wearing masks in public in Northern Ireland is not a common sight

To wear a mask or not to wear a mask, that is the question. We're used to seeing people in cities like Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong wearing face masks - even before the coronavirus pandemic.

The use of face coverings in East Asia dates back to the early 1900s in response to the pneumonic plague in 1910 and the 1918 flu pandemic, which swept through the likes of India and China.

The public practice was forged further as Sars, another lethal coronavirus, spread through the region in 2003, with deadly consequences.

So, as Covid-19 pummelled through Asia at the start of the year, it wasn't surprising that people there were queuing up to buy face masks.

In April, it even became compulsory for anyone leaving the house in Singapore to wear a face mask.

Five months into the pandemic, however, and the jury is still out in Northern Ireland.

This week, our Chief Scientific Adviser, Professor Ian Young, spoke out on the subject and recommended the use of face masks when people are out and about.

"I would like to see a lot more people wearing masks," he said, addressing the Stormont health committee on Wednesday. "I'm almost the only person wearing a mask when I'm in the supermarket.

"People should be wearing a cloth face covering when they're in an enclosed location."

Certainly, Prof Young isn't wrong in his assessment that people wearing face coverings are in the minority.

So, why is this?

Looking back to the beginning of the pandemic, the official advice steered people away from using face coverings.

And as we saw healthcare staff appealing for crucial personal protective equipment, it seemed preposterous to suggest that members of the public might divert such a valuable resource away from the frontline.

There were also concerns that face coverings could lull people into a false sense of security and actually put them more at risk of catching the virus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has produced guidance on public mask use, which makes this very point.

"It is possible that mask use, with unclear benefits, could create a false sense of security in the wearer, leading to diminished practice of recognised beneficial preventive measures, such as physical distancing and hand hygiene," it warns.

The fact is that covering your mouth and nose creates a barrier that reduces potentially infected droplets from getting into the atmosphere.

It doesn't mean you have to deprive the NHS of surgical masks - a piece of material is sufficient to do the job.

But there are caveats.

Face coverings are

not a catch-all solution - regular hand-washing is also essential, and it is important that masks are used properly.

Curiously, it is often the people you see wearing masks who don't adhere to social distancing measures.

Yet, it is generally accepted that masks are more useful in protecting people around them, as opposed to preventing the wearer from the virus.

According to the WHO advice, non-medical, or cloth, masks could increase the potential for Covid-19 to infect a person if the mask is contaminated by dirty hands and touched often, or kept on other parts of the face or head and then placed back over the mouth and nose.

So, what is the position of the WHO in relation to the use of masks by the public?

It says there is currently no evidence for or against the use of masks for healthy individuals in the wider community.

The WHO continues to recommend that medical masks be worn by individuals who are sick or those caring for them. That's not to say its position on the matter won't change in the future.

Like so many things with this novel coronavirus, what we know about Covid-19 - how it affects the body, who is most susceptible, the incubation period - is constantly changing.

The WHO has said it is "actively studying the rapidly evolving science on masks and continuously updates its guidance".

For now, the use of face masks in Northern Ireland isn't mandatory, although Prof Young is the latest person to recommend they are used.

Last month, Health Minister Robin Swann spoke out after a meeting of the Executive and said members had agreed to recommend that members of the public consider the use of face coverings for short periods in enclosed spaces, where social distancing isn't possible.

Crucially, he, too, referred to the potential issues associated with face coverings and reminded people to also adhere to hand hygiene.

As it stands, and in spite of the comments from the likes of Mr Swann and Prof Young, face coverings are not being commonly used in Northern Ireland.

Moving forward, that might change. The number of positive Covid-19 cases is starting to drop, the number of people fighting for their lives in intensive care units is reducing and Covid-19 deaths are also falling.

As the curve is finally starting to flatten, the experts are developing strategies for Northern Ireland to exit from lockdown as safely as possible.

The fact is, we can't stay in our homes indefinitely. Life isn't going to return to normal any time soon, but we are starting to see glimpses of our pre-Covid lives.

Shops are pulling up their shutters, plans are under way to reopen hotels, principals are looking at how to bring their pupils back to school.

But, as we all know, social distancing has played a key role in keeping people alive, so as more people start coming into contact, the risk is there that infection rates will start to rise again.

It is our responsibility that we do everything we can to stop that from happening.

We now know that Prof Young, a member of the UK Government's Sage committee, is a fan of face masks in playing a role in keeping infection rates down, so it seems that wearing a face covering might just be part of the answer.

However, if we want the public to follow Prof Young's lead by wearing face coverings in public, it is absolutely critical that we also make them aware of the limitations, so we get the maximum benefit.

Lisa Smyth is a freelance journalist specialising in health matters