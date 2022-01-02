Deaf ears and blind eyes of FF and FG fuelled rage we felt for years

We must face up to the fact that people in the North were let down as the media and political establishment closed ranks

At 2am on April 19, 1977, there was a knock on the door of Strathearn’s pharmacy in Ahoghill. The family lived upstairs and often opened up at all hours of the night for a sick neighbour or a child that wasn’t well. William Strath-earn (in North Derry we pronounce it Strayhorn) got out of his bed and shouted down from the upstairs window: “What’s wrong?”