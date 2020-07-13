Delusional to believe that geography rather than shared memory makes a nation
A new book examines the incompatibility, between nationalists and unionists, writes Ruth Dudley Edwards
Ruth Dudley Edwards
Trump is taking on the historical revisionists - that was the Spectator headline on an article by my friend Douglas Murray, who was talking about the President's eloquent defence of a country under attack from radical liberals who despise it and young people, who, as Murray has put it elsewhere, have been "educated into imbecility".