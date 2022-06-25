Emma Thompson as Matilda’s Miss Trunchbull: Do we really need to see another actor in a fat suit?

When I was growing up, Roald Dahl's Matilda was one of my favourite books. I first fell in love with the main character for her affinity for reading and her love of all forms of literature, one that I shared with all my heart. I admired her not only for her desire to educate herself by going to the library in spite of her lack of formal education but also for her defiance in the face of her cruel parents who didn't understand her. Add Miss Honey, the dream teacher and a touch of magic in the form of Matilda's special powers and you had an amazing book, one I can still remember reading in that special way a childhood favourite stays with you forever.