'Find, test, trace, isolate, support' must be our mantra to protect public and save lives

'From the onset of the pandemic it has been clear that testing is key to our fightback against the Covid-19 virus.' A nurse at Antrim Area Hospital tests a woman for the virus

Find, test, trace, isolate and support is the most effective way to take control of the virus.

To fight this pandemic we need a robust and functioning chain strategy based on the mantra of 'Find, test, trace, isolate and support'.

Each link in that chain must be effective if it is to work, and each part of that strategy is as vital as the others. If one link breaks down or is not working effectively, the entire strategy does not work.

With the British Government announcing a pilot programme of mass testing in Liverpool and other European countries doing the same, attention has turned once again to testing capacity.

Testing must deliver quick and reliable results to get a true picture of the spread of Covid.

We should be aiming to have the capacity for a mass testing programme in place by the start of the new year.

Testing identifies those who have Covid and those who need to isolate, but it is only part of the chain. A fit for purpose contact tracing system that identifies those who have been in contact with people who have tested positive is vital. Otherwise many will not know they have been in contact with a positive case and could unwittingly be spreading the virus to others.

A proper tracing mechanism is needed to identify the close contacts of those who test positive so they can take steps to self-isolate and protect others.

Identifying those who need to self-isolate is key; contacting them and communicating that information to them is even more important. That has not happened enough to date.

The ongoing gaps and weaknesses in the testing and tracing system until now have been a missed opportunity. We cannot afford for these weaknesses in contact tracing to persist.

To complete the chain, those who do have to self-isolate after a positive test or a close contact with someone with Covid-19 need to be supported.

This involves not only financial support if they are unable to work in the same way as before, but also material support if they are unable to get essentials in, or if they require accommodation support to isolate effectively.

It also must include mental health support, as isolating is hard and challenging for many.

Finally, we need to communicate the relevant information effectively to all those impacted in an accessible way.

Unfortunately, lockdowns have been necessary to stop Covid-19 transmission rates spiralling out of control and in order to save lives and protect our fragile health service. However, everyone wants to avoid a cycle of lockdowns going forward.

An effective 'Find, test, trace, isolate and support' strategy is the most effective way, together with the public health advice, to suppress the virus and stay on top of it. Such a strategy is a must to protect public health and avoid further lockdowns.

Colm Gildernew is chair of Stormont's Health Committee