Party under pressure from Alliance and TUV as it weighs up next move

Ousted: Arlene Foster has been forced to resign as leader of the DUP

The swift dispatch of Arlene Foster as leader of the DUP was like a re-enactment of Mutiny on the Bounty. An unexpected strike overnight by a rebellious crew that had been nursing its simmering discontent against an overbearing and unfeeling Captain Bligh.