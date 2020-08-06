George Bernard Shaw said 'a gentleman is one who puts more into the world than he takes out'... that sentiment could have been written about John Hume

The academic Marisa McGlinchey first met the former SDLP leader at his Derry home 17 years ago. Here she recalls his explanation of his party's electoral eclipse by Sinn Fein

On May 18, 1998, one of the most iconic images of the past 25 years in the north of Ireland was created as John Hume and David Trimble stood onstage in Belfast at either side of U2's Bono. The Good Friday Agreement had been signed one month earlier and the jubilant atmosphere at the concert was evident as the three smiling figures stood holding hands which were raised to the sky. The air was tinged with hope that the agreement would be endorsed by the people in referenda three days later, which it was in the north by 71%.