Harry takes no prisoners in tell-all book but it won’t topple the monarchy
Spare exposes the careful stagecraft that sustains the royal family, but as history has shown, nothing sticks to the Windsors
Meadhbh McGrath
Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, opens with a clandestine meeting with his “Pa” Charles and brother “Willy” following the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip. As he awaits their arrival at Frogmore gardens in Windsor, he considers a supposed Gothic ruin looming behind him, “which in reality was no more Gothic than the Millennium Wheel”.