Have we glamorised suicide to vulnerable people?

By trying to remove the stigma of taking one's life, we may have gone too far in the opposite direction, argues Eilis O'Hanlon

Not everyone welcomed the comments made by north Belfast priest Gary Donegan about "over the top" funeral services for teenagers who take their own lives. Many people on social media felt that Fr Donegan should keep his peace and let families bury loved ones in whatever way helps them cope with their grief rather than haranguing them for "glamorising" suicide.

They have a point. If it comforts those left behind to remember the dead with rap music and football tops and mountains of flowers, some of the things Fr Donegan complained about, then who are other people to judge? They're the ones who've lost a child, a sibling, a friend.

When he also says that all this secular paraphernalia encourages other teens to think someone who's taken their life is "forever young", when the truth is they're just "forever gone", he may be absolutely right, but he seems to forget that the Church itself deals in the language of false consolation.

The dead are said to have gone to their eternal rest, or to be in Heaven with God, or other such sugary euphemisms, when that may be an equally empty hope. There are no easy answers either way. Every change has negative as well as positive consequences. In an effort to reduce the stigma of suicide, those who take their own lives are no longer condemned. If that encourages even one impressionable young person to follow their fatal example, it's a high price to pay.

It used to be taboo to talk openly about depression and anxiety. People were exhorted to bottle it up instead. That was wrong. But encouraging a louder conversation about mental health has given a certain social cachet to feeling desperate.

It also brings those who are at their wits' end into contact with communities, especially online, who identify as depressed, and who then bolster one another's darkest emotions.

The father of English teenager Molly Russell believes Instagram helped kill his daughter by giving her access to detailed material on how to end her life and to groups encouraging self-harm. If you get attention from suffering poor mental health, especially if you aren't generally listened to in real life, it only lures the fragile into embracing it more.

Newspapers have very strict guidelines on how to report on suicide. Journalists are expected, for example, not to go into too much detail about how or why a particular victim took their own life, or to talk about it as if it's a valid solution to a temporary personal problem. None of those rules apply on social media. All too often, it seems that no rules apply at all.

The decline of religion has had an inevitable knock-on effect too. People are no longer terrified of judgement and eternal damnation. Thankfully so. No one wants to go back to the days of secrets and guilt, but it should be possible to express sympathy for those who are driven to take their own lives whilst still declaring that suicide is not something to be celebrated or encouraged. In an effort to remove the stigma of suicide, we've gone too far in the opposite direction, making it seem romantic rather than a cause of disapproval, with disastrous effects.

Whether this really gets to grips with what's happening in Northern Ireland is another matter altogether.

People everywhere in the world have to deal with the same problems, but they don't take their lives in the same shocking numbers. The suicide rate in Northern Ireland is nearly three times that of England. Five people a week kill themselves here, mainly men. That's three times more than die on the roads.

It's prompted a campaign to have suicide declared a public health emergency; but what's terrifying is that, even if the number of suicides was reduced by half, Northern Ireland would still have one of the highest rates in the world.

There seems to be some curious alchemy from coming out of conflict which nobody quite understands. The rate of suicide has doubled since the end of the Troubles. Some say a form of post-traumatic stress disorder has crept into Northern Ireland's DNA, so that even those who didn't experience the conflict directly are haunted by its aftershocks. There may be something in that. There is, at the same time, a danger of overcomplicating things and making suicide seem like a deeply philosophical and complex issue when the reality may be much simpler.

It's annoying when politicians insist that more money is the answer to every problem. MLAs have been doing it ever since the Executive reformed. It's important that they learn to live within their means as well. But it's difficult to disagree in this case that more money needs to be spent urgently.

Only 5% of the health budget in Northern Ireland is spent on mental health services. In England, it's 13%. Waiting lists for help are consequently longer.

Is it any wonder that suicide rates are higher?

It may be that spending more won't solve the problems here either, but it has to be the first port of call. Once we're doing the same as everyone else, and it still isn't working, then we can look at the more existential theories about the lack of meaning in a post-conflict society.

The damaging effects of poverty, and the epidemic of alcohol and drug abuse, are all part of the same picture, and will take the same investment in time and money to put right. The new working group formed at Stormont this week is a laudable first step. Local politicians now need to stick at it, rather than storming off in a huff every time they don't get their way.

In the meantime, we should all be mindful to ensure we're not inadvertently glamorising suicide by making such a big show of funerals that they seem aspirational to vulnerable people who can't cope with the stress of day-to-day life and who are hypnotised by some fantasy of what the world will be like after their death. If necessary, perhaps we even need to go back to being a bit more judgemental. As Fr Donegan rightly says: "I'm not prepared to canonise somebody who leaves a legacy behind to be copied, which then leads to the same result."

It's just a shame that he didn't do the same three years ago when he said on the death of the former Deputy First Minister that "Martin (McGuinness) was a hero in life and a hero in death". It's not just those who commit suicide who leave behind a poisonous legacy to be copied. Inspiring people to kill others by glamorising terrorism is no more admirable than inspiring them to kill themselves.