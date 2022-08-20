How to create an exotic look in your garden with cacti and succulents

These well-adapted plants can stand the heat in summer and make a statement in your garden

The country has been sizzling this August, and trees, shrubs, lawns and herbaceous plants have all been feeling the heat. If your lawn resembles a yellow desert, don’t worry — once the rain is back, it will transform rapidly into a green carpet once more. Concentrate on any newly planted material, as their roots are still finding their way in new soil and will struggle for water. Water thoroughly, either in the evening or morning, when there will be less evaporation, and move any pots that you can into the shade.