However much the liberal-Left despise it, there is nothing wrong with taking pride in being British

Land Of Hope And Glory row shows BBC is cultivating the national disease of self-loathing, writes Nelson McCausland

Rule Britannia and Land Of Hope And Glory are Last Night of the Proms traditions

Nelson McCausland

On Saturday Tim Davie will replace Tony Hall, otherwise known as Baron Hall of Birkenhead, as director-general of the BBC. The outgoing director-general may well have hoped that the last week of his seven-year term would be a quiet week. But if that was his wish he has certainly been disappointed.