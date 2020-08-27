However much the liberal-Left despise it, there is nothing wrong with taking pride in being British
Land Of Hope And Glory row shows BBC is cultivating the national disease of self-loathing, writes Nelson McCausland
Nelson McCausland
On Saturday Tim Davie will replace Tony Hall, otherwise known as Baron Hall of Birkenhead, as director-general of the BBC. The outgoing director-general may well have hoped that the last week of his seven-year term would be a quiet week. But if that was his wish he has certainly been disappointed.