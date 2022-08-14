Ignorance isn’t bliss: Maybe it’s time our children are taught about the Troubles in class

The aftermath of one of the bombs during the IRA onslaught of Bloody Friday

The subjects that come up at Q&As following panel discussions that I’ve been involved in of late about the Troubles usually centre on legacy issues, collusion, censorship, sectarianism and perceived bias in the media.

But more and more often now another thread has started to be woven into the debates. And it might surprise you.

Although it’s patently obvious that most people in the audiences who have been putting the questions have been of a similar grey-haired vintage to us journalists on stage, the themes haven’t just been restricted to how to tackle the past but also how to deal with the future.

Specifically the future of children and what they should be taught in schools about the decades of violence that they luckily escaped.

I’m aware that a number of schools do include classes on the conflict but after a recent debate about the book, Reporting the Troubles 2, at the John Hewitt international summer school in Armagh, the education issue was raised by my former UTV colleague Conor Macauley — now an RTE correspondent — who was in the audience.

He wanted to know if the panellists — my co-compiler of the book, Deric Henderson, Beeb men Gordon Adair and David Lynas, along with former local newspaper editor Eric Villiers — thought that the Troubles should be on more curricula than just the schools who do already teach it.

Most of us agreed and it was said that a lot of children of today know more about 1690 and 1916 than they do about 1969 and beyond.

But in all honesty none of us had any real insight on how educationalists are, were — or should be — going about teaching the Troubles in schools.

And, besides, I wondered who in divided Northern Ireland would be able to devise a take on the Troubles on which everyone was united.

In Armagh I related a recent conversation with younger relatives in their early 30s who hadn’t a clue what Bloody Friday was and weren’t aware of names like Loughinisland or Greysteel.

One of them said he wished he had been better informed at school about what happened on his doorstep and the background to the conflict, especially after reading our book and others on the Troubles.

Some folk have argued that it’s perhaps better to shield young people from the reality and barbarity of what went on here. But I doubt if ignorance is ever really bliss and for someone like me who grew up in a State education system, the fact that Irish history was never on the agenda was a shocking omission.

A recent series of academic reports here recommended that ALL children here should be taught about the Troubles, with one from the Ulster University saying that a lack of teaching on the subject left ‘partisan narratives unchallenged and wider society unchanged.’ However, a body representing a number of history teachers here have rejected criticism of how they teach about the conflict.

During the debate in Armagh I recalled how in the latter years of staging the play, The History of the Troubles (accordin’ to my Da), more and more school groups were in the audiences and joined the cast for a post-play Q&A session.

One comment that stuck with me was from a youngster who simply couldn’t believe that what was represented on stage actually took place. I also reflected on one night in Derry/Londonderry where after the play the three of us in the cast found ourselves staying in the same hotel as pupils from a Protestant school in Belfast.

The kids were keen to talk about the play they’d just seen and we wanted to hear their reactions to the drama which featured the story of a west Belfast man and everything that had gone on around him during the Troubles.

One pupil thought the play was a bit ‘taigy’ and genuinely thought that after the curtain came down we would come back on to do a Protestant version.