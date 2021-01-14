I’m puzzled: is Gerry Adams really Trump’s friend or is he not?
SF invited president to dinner, then opposed visit to Republic
Nelson McCausland
The past four years with Donald J Trump have certainly been “different” and the next four years may be equally so, albeit in a different way. Nevertheless, as his presidency draws to a close and as the row over the Capitol Hill incursion rumbles on, I become ever more convinced that I just don’t fully understand American politics. And neither do I really understand Donald Trump.