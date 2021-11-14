I’m too much of a Van-atic to give up on him​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Van Morrison rocked Derry before Derry Girls blocked his fans

Van Morrison may have contributed music to the new Kenneth Branagh blockbuster about Belfast but last week the singer’s fans unexpectedly got in on the act with the Derry Girls.

I was one of the hordes who left at the end of Van’s gig in the Millennium Forum on Wednesday night to find the cast and crew of the hit Channel 4 series filming outside.

Which was something of a problem for the departing audience and the busy Derry Girls team.

For part of the street outside the Forum in Derry was sealed off to allow the cameras to roll as the cast — in fancy dress costumes — tried to deliver their lines.

But what the ‘blockade’ meant was that the ways out of the area for the concert goers were limited and for many the only thing to do was to hang about and have a nosey.

Derry Girls filming in the city

And that led to difficulties for the production team who tried to hush the Van fans, some of whom got a little unnecessarily stroppy about the timing of the filming, coming so close to them leaving the theatre.

Of course what many of my friends and regular readers will wonder is what on earth I was doing at a Van Morrison gig at all, after my recent criticisms of his musings about the Covid-19 crisis.

I’ve been appalled by what he has said, written and sang about the coronavirus lockdown and I vowed that the Van-demic about the pandemic would make me think twice about buying the Bloomfield megastar’s albums or watch him in concert.

But I’m too much of an obsessive Van-atic to stick to my word and when the chance came up to see him in a re-arranged concert for the Derry Jazz Festival I couldn’t resist, especially as the tickets were a fraction of the nonsensical price demanded to watch him in a swanky Belfast hotel.

So setting aside my concerns about Van the Man to see Van the Musician I settled in to watch my umpteenth Morrison show.

And if anyone was expecting Van to launch a broadside on the lockdown or any individuals from the stage they were sorely (and thankfully) disappointed.

There wasn’t a murmur about the now-eased restrictions which Van had argued were depriving him and fellow musicians of a livelihood in Northern Ireland.

And not surprisingly there were no references to his thoughts on health minister Robin Swann which are now part of a legal action.

Indeed the only words he muttered were the customary ‘Thank yous’ and ‘A big hand for the band’ as he left the stage after an hour and a half of what was a magical show.

I was wary at the start as Van kicked off with a series of songs from his latest album, Latest Record Project Volume 1, but songs like Thank God for the Blues and Up County Down sounded a lot better than they did on the record.

And thereafter Van, backed by a sublime band, stayed at the top of his game for most of the show though his set-list became perhaps a little too ‘safe’ for my liking, especially with his encore numbers Brown Eyed Girl and Gloria.

What was unusual, for me at any rate, was to witness the encouragement of a fans’ sing-a-long and wave-a-long with the lights going up on the audience during the choruses.

Another first for me at a Morrison concert was the sight of empty seats especially in the Upper Circle, a spectacle that wasn’t repeated on the second — and reportedly even better — second night at the Forum.

I know many people here have turned against Van Morrison over his stance on Covid but Northern Ireland will one day recognise that it spawned the greatest rock and blues musician not only here but in the world.

And the Oscar he’ll probably win for the Belfast movie will underline my point.