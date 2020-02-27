In the midst of a Sinn Fein culture war, the unionist people neglect their traditions at their own risk

Republicans are intent on a kulturkampf which would amputate NI from rest of the UK, writes Nelson McCausland

Twenty-five years ago this month, in February 1995, the Ulster Young Unionist Council (UYUC), the youth wing of the Ulster Unionist Party, published a booklet by Dr Arthur Aughey, at that time a senior lecturer in politics at the University of Ulster at Jordanstown. He is now emeritus professor of politics at Ulster University.

It was based on an article that he had written for Ulster Review, the UYUC magazine, a few months earlier. It clearly made an impression and the Young Unionists decided to give it wider circulation and greater permanence by reprinting it as a booklet.

It was titled 'Irish Kulturkampf', a striking title based on a German phrase meaning 'culture struggle'.

The word 'kulturkampf' had its origins in 19th century Germany but has since entered other languages.

It is still used in many countries and in many contexts but retains the same meaning.

Aughey wrote about an "Irish culture war" and directed his analysis at what he termed "our present-day apologists" for Irish nationalist cultural superiority, with particular reference to the republican writer Ronan Bennett and the republican artist Robert Ballagh.

Some things change, but others don't. There is still a republican narrative, based on a false sense of smug superiority, that Protestants in Ulster have no culture, that the only real culture is Irish, that the best culture is Gaelic Irish and that Ulster Protestants will only flourish when they embrace that Irish Gaelic culture and identity.

That cultural prejudice and arrogance has certainly not dissipated. It was identified last week in The Irish Times when Andrew Cunning reviewed Gerald Dawe's The Sound of the Shuttle, a collection of essays "in defence of the Protestant imagination".

He described Dawe's work as challenging the often unspoken yet conscious conviction that Ulster Protestants are to the imagination and the arts what rainwater is to the campfire.

That sense of smug superiority and disdain for others was illustrated in May 1995, when Gerry Adams launched Free Ireland: Towards a Lasting Peace, a revised edition of a book he had written in 1986 with the title 'The Politics of Irish Freedom'.

Both editions included chapters with titles such as 'From Reform to Revolution' and 'The IRA/Oglaigh na hEireann'.

There were also chapters on republicanism and socialism and 'Sinn Fein Today'.

In between those chapters, in between republicanism and Sinn Fein, was a chapter titled 'Culture'.

For Irish republicans, culture is not merely something to be cherished and enjoyed. It is also something to be deployed in their struggle to break up the United Kingdom and amputate Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom. It is more about a cultural weapon than cultural wealth.

The title of the chapter may have been 'Culture', but the only culture that really mattered to Adams was the Irish language. "The Irish language is a badge of our Irish identity and part of what we are," he wrote.

He told his readers the Irish language could not be "fully restored" without what he termed "national independence".

There is a need to confront the derisive cultural contempt of Irish republicans and expose their divisive cultural strategy, but unionists would also do well to value their culture and cherish and nourish their own traditions. The Irish kulturkampf hasn't gone away.

The Young Unionist booklet that was written by Arthur Aughey had a foreword by the chair of the UYUC that year. Her name was Arlene Kelly, then a young woman in her early twenties. Now she is Arlene Foster, leader of the DUP.

Her foreword was significant in that she acknowledged "our neglect of culture", a concern that was shared by many young unionists at that time. It's a telling phrase that we would do well to remember.

She was right when she said that 25 years ago, but has very much changed in the intervening years? As a society, we do well to prioritise health, housing, education and the economy, but as unionists we neglect our culture and our identity at our peril.