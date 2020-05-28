It's attitudes like Mary Lou's that are the real obstacle to a new Northern Ireland
Sinn Fein have further questions to answer about where they are headed as a party, writes Nelson McCausland
Nelson McCausland
Interviewing is a skill that a good journalist will have learned and good journalists will always seek to hone their interviewing skills, asking the key questions in the best way possible. Likewise, good politicians learn how to be interviewed, how to get their message across during the interview and how to avoid pitfalls.