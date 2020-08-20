It's time Northern Ireland Executive took urgent action to save our high streets... before it gets too late
Town centres are under threat from out-of-town shopping and increases in online purchasing
Nelson McCausland
There has been some controversy about a planning proposal for a major supermarket store on the Doagh Road in Newtownabbey. When it came to the council planning committee earlier this week, the decision was deferred because the Department of Infrastructure had issued an Article 17 direction order to the council to enable the department to consider whether to call in the decision.