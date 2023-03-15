Joe Biden’s Belfast visit: In the footsteps of Clinton, what awaits as President comes to city?

It’s hard to imagine an American president visiting the Emerald Isle and not tracing their roots. It is amazing how people in the US many claim to have a drop of ‘Irish’ in their blood.

More than 32 million US citizens identified as Irish American in 2020 - almost 10% of the entire US population and several times larger than the island of Ireland’s.

Not surprising then that President Biden will be drawn to Mayo for the obligatory homage to his roots when he arrives next month. Why let politics get in the way of a good old ancestral hunt?

His great-great-grandfather Owen Finnegan emigrated from the Cooley peninsula in Louth while another great-great-grandfather Patrick Blewitt was born in Ballina, leaving during the Irish famine in 1850 to sail to America.

When Air Force One lands the President will step off the plane facing a lot of ghosts of the past.

Memories of the US influence on the Good Friday Agreement as the 25th anniversary is marked will be all too clear as former President Bill Clinton and former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton are also expected to be around.

In 1998, the married couple arrived on a wave of optimism. Biden will arrive as Northern Ireland stands at another crossroads as decision day on the Windsor Framework approaches.

Bill Clinton had already laid some groundwork, mobbed by thousands as he walked the Falls and the Shankill in 1995, before switching on the Christmas lights at Belfast City Hall.

White House officials have already paid a secret visit to scout out potential places for President Biden to visit.

Given the name of the Framework, perhaps a trip to the home of Irish football would be appropriate, a bit of ball juggling at Windsor Park symbolic of the difficulties in keeping-up with the political turmoil.

A pint in that most Belfast of all Belfast pubs, The Crown, may pose problematic though. The President doesn’t drink alcohol — probably ruling out Bushmills Distillery from any itinerary too. His reported favourite beverage is orange Gatorade so maybe a wee Club Orange would do the trick as he gazes across at the Europa Hotel, famous as the ‘most bombed ‘ hotel in Europe, a reminder of the past we all wish to avoid returning to — as long as the Presidential car doesn’t get clamped for parking in a bus lane.

Perhaps the SSE Arena could offer a Belfast night out. With plenty of political issues to wrestle with, a ringside seat as the WWE comes to town on April 28 might be a bit much, but — with dates for the visit as yet unconfirmed — the classical vibes of Andre Rieu in concert a week before that might be more up Mr Bident’s street.

And if he does want a reminder of those optimistic days of 1998 perhaps the Big 90s disco at the Belfast venue on Saturday, April 29 will get the party going.

Of course there’s always the Titanic Experience if he wants any further indication on how Northern Ireland can prosper in the wake of disaster.

No doubt there will be many an ear tuned to hear whether his journey to Belfast is referred to as his trip ‘to Northern Ireland’ or ‘to the north’. Words will matter, no matter where they are spoken from.