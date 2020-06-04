July 20 is D-Day for Northern Ireland's tourism industry... but you might be surprised at which sectors will recover quickest?
Don Anderson
There is an old yarn about the resident in Northern Ireland wanting to spend his annual summer holiday in Blackpool. He calls up a bed and breakfast and asks if there is availability for the Twelfth Week in July. The landlady said there was not, because there were only four weeks in July. Boom, boom. Updating to this summer, leave out the boom. It isn't boom for the hospitality business as we come out of lockdown.