Katie Hopkins' ejection from Twitter is symptomatic of a society that values opinion over debate

Fifteen years ago, Twitter was the antidote to the MSM... today it is the MSM, argues Alex Kane

Katie Hopkins was permanently suspended from Twitter for breaking its rules on hate speech

Alex Kane

When Twitter and Facebook were launched around 2006 they were hailed as a breakthrough for "genuine free speech", as well as a major challenge to mainstream media (MSM) which, according to critics on both the Left and Right, "only allowed the right sort of people, with the right sort of opinions, to have their say".