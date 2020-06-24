Katie Hopkins' ejection from Twitter is symptomatic of a society that values opinion over debate
Fifteen years ago, Twitter was the antidote to the MSM... today it is the MSM, argues Alex Kane
Alex Kane
When Twitter and Facebook were launched around 2006 they were hailed as a breakthrough for "genuine free speech", as well as a major challenge to mainstream media (MSM) which, according to critics on both the Left and Right, "only allowed the right sort of people, with the right sort of opinions, to have their say".