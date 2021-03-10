Lack of imagination replaces Foster's brave protocol move

DUP meeting with LCC is move to lowest common denominator

Wise: Arlene Foster at one stage showed good leadership on the protocol

There has been a flurry of political activity over the past week, most of it generated by the DUP and their unhealthy courting of the Loyalist Communities Council.

The LCC's purported aim, whenever it was launched in 2015, with the backing of the UDA, the UVF, the Red Hand Commando and Jonathan Powell, the former chief adviser to Tony Blair, was "reversing the perceived neglect of loyalist working-class communities".

It was a good initiative and well-intentioned, but like many other similar schemes it has failed to achieve the objective of ending for good loyalist paramilitary organisations and their parasitic control, over some working-class loyalist areas.

As the Independent Reporting Commission's third annual report has highlighted, there is an impasse in terms of continuing paramilitarism: "paramilitarism is still having a negative impact on life in Northern Ireland".

This is not just loyalist paramilitarism, but also dissident republican paramilitarism.

However, at the moment, it is the loyalist groupings that have captured the limelight, thanks very largely to their public meeting with the leadership of the DUP, including Arlene Foster.

The DUP leader was wrong to meet with this loyalist umbrella group.

Stephen Farry, the high-profile Alliance MP for North Down, described this meeting as sending out "a terrible mixed message".

He added: "Meetings like this instead give the impression that paramilitary organisations are legitimate stakeholders."

By meeting with the LCC ,the DUP gave them a respectability and a status, that they do not deserve.

Following that meeting, the LCC wrote to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, indicating that, because of the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the loyalist groupings were withdrawing their support for the Good Friday Agreement.

They stated in their letter, referring to the protocol, that it "undermines the basis on which the combined Loyalist Military Command agreed their 1994 ceasefire and subsequent support for the Belfast Agreement".

Whether this declaration by them to the Prime Minister is simply sabre-rattling, or a sinister prelude to some sort of paramilitary action is unclear, but it is nonetheless unsettling, as it probably was intended to be.

With its sinister tone, it threatens peace and stability within the community.

Nonetheless, the PSNI Chief Constable, Simon Byrne, has stated to the Policing Board, that he did not believe loyalists are likely to return to violence.

He saw the letter as a "political move".

The DUP meeting with the LCC is troubling. A constitutional party should not be meeting with a loyalist umbrella organisation with clear links to both the UVF and the UDA, and has rightly brought about strong criticism of itself from the Alliance Party and the SDLP.

This meeting reflects poor judgment by the DUP.

It would be different if the UDA and the UVF were redundant organisations, but they are clearly not.

In the past few weeks, we have witnessed on our television screens, the UVF allegedly marching in paramilitary formation through Pitt Park in east Belfast.

This meeting is in stark contrast to the public rejection by the DUP of a statement of support by the LCC for the DUP and the UUP in the run-up to the 2017 Westminster general election.

Why did the DUP feel it necessary then to reject the LCC's support? And why did they feel it necessary to meet with them now?

How would the DUP react if the SDLP met with an umbrella group associated with dissident republican paramilitaries and discussed with them their views on a land border between north and south?

Would that not cause great outrage on the part of the DUP and other unionist parties against the SDLP?

At the heart of all this, is the failure of unionist politicians to give imaginative leadership.

Arlene Foster had the makings of good leadership in early January, whenever she wisely suggested on the Andrew Marr Show, that she took a pragmatic view of the protocol.

Commenting generally on the UK-EU Brexit trade deal, she stated that, "there is a gateway of opportunity for the whole of the UK and for Northern Ireland".

She bluntly stated, that she, "didn't want the protocol, but it is here".

She added: "I have to mitigate against that and my job from now on is to mitigate against those excesses."

That was a smart move, but suddenly that intelligent and imaginative approach has been compromised.

That is not good leadership, but rather a sad surrender to the lowest common denominator within the DUP.

Confident leadership sets out attainable goals.

It seeks to make a well-thought-out compromise like the protocol work for all.

It is a wise and patient leader, who takes just one bite of the elephant at a time.