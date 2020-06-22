Last of JFK's siblings leaves a contentious legacy behind in Ireland after her death at 92
Jean Kennedy Smith was Irish republicanism's ambassador to the US, writes Ruth Dudley Edwards
Ruth Dudley Edwards
Regretting the death of Jean Kennedy Smith, US Ambassador to Ireland from 1993 for five years, who died last Wednesday in Manhattan aged 92, President Michael D Higgins said she would "be forever remembered as the diplomat who had a sense of history and of what had influenced the Irish in the United States".