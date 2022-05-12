Life my parents lived is one I will never be able to have

Things older generations took for granted are now out of reach

Pushing my trolley through the supermarket, I pile the goods in one on top of the other. Chorizo sourced from the foothills of the Pyrenees, pasta in shiny blue and yellow packaging, spicy kimchi exactly like what you’d find in Korea, an avocado perhaps. After making my way home, I might sit down to whatever programme I’m currently watching on Netflix or go to my local café for a takeaway flat white.