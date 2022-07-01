Life under a lens means our every move could come back to haunt us

I’ve lived most of my working life in front of a camera. For 34 years I reacted to a red light and talked when it flashed. There was always time to prepare. The camera operator would step into position and a voice in my ear would explain there were two minutes to transmission. Two minutes seemed like two hours. I could check a script, brush the hair I used to have, fix make-up and have a long refreshing drink of water in those two minutes.