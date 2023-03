Resentment is as bad as at any time in the last 50 years

Betrayal: Boris Johnson signing an agreement with the EU to create an internal border in the UK has angered unionists

During the Home Rule controversy at the start of the 20th century, Ulster unionists produced a series of political postcards about the danger of Irish Home Rule and their determination to oppose it. One of these depicted a young woman, who represented Ulster, and it carried the message “Deserted, well I can stand alone”.