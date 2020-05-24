Mary Lou McDonald is living proof that the real struggle now is about who gets to tell the story of the Troubles... perpetrators or victims

Not only did most nationalists not join the IRA, but they didn't even give their support to Sinn Fein, writes Eilis O'Hanlon

After three decades under a man who insists that despite growing up oppressed by the Brits in west Belfast he never once joined the IRA, Sinn Fein now has a leader who, despite being born in a leafy, middle-class area of Dublin, says "there'd be every chance" she would have joined the IRA if she'd been in the same boat. It's a wonder republican voters can keep up.