Nationalists hope Covid-19 will derail Brexit... unionists shouldn't make their job easier by opposing customs checks that hardly anyone will notice

Unless they're careful, they could end up doing more damage to the Union by seeking to undo the protocol than could ever be done by the protocol itself, writes Eilis O'Hanlon

The last thing Northern Ireland needs right now is another row about Brexit. One of the few reassuring things about Covid-19 is that it's reminded people of what really matters. In the words of Nana Akufo-Addo, president of the Republic of Ghana: "We know how to bring the economy back to life. What we do not know is how to bring people back to life." The same goes for Brexit.