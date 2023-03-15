New report on NI’s climate change performance does not look good
Unproven technology won’t help Northern Ireland meet emissions targets, but bold action might
Rosalind SkillenBelfast Telegraph
At the beginning of the month, the UK Climate Change Committee published their advice report to Northern Ireland on the path to net zero. For context, the Climate Change Committee is the UK’s independent adviser on climate change, and they are responsible for providing expertise and guidance to the UK and devolved governments on emissions targets.