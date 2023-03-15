New report on NI’s climate change performance does not look good

Unproven technology won’t help Northern Ireland meet emissions targets, but bold action might

The agriculture sector will have to cut emissions drastically in the future

Rosalind SkillenBelfast Telegraph

At the beginning of the month, the UK Climate Change Committee published their advice report to Northern Ireland on the path to net zero. For context, the Climate Change Committee is the UK’s independent adviser on climate change, and they are responsible for providing expertise and guidance to the UK and devolved governments on emissions targets.