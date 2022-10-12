After Creeslough, here’s how to help children make sense of awful tragedies

News of last week’s shocking events in Co Donegal hit everyone in the country hard, including kids. Listening to their fears will help them come to terms with the aftermath

The explosion at a filling station in Creeslough at the end of last week is a rare tragedy. That so many were injured and died is very hard to accept. Many children will be as shocked to hear about it as you or I might have been. Its apparent randomness may make it more meaningful and more distressing for those children who have become aware of it.