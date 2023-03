But party is less bullish on unpopular policies like water charges

Alliance Party Leader Naomi Long reads through the manifesto following the Alliance party manifesto launch at CIYMS recreational grounds on April 27, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

If opponents of the Good Friday Agreement expect to ever see the deal radically altered, they probably expect that change to come through someone like Jim Allister. In fact, it could come from a less obvious direction: Naomi Long.