Bill a unifying force for healthier, happier society

'The Climate Change Bill provides an opportunity for us to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2045.' (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Climate crisis and species decline are the defining issues of our time. Yet Edwin Poots, our Environment Minister, told us in June last year that we shouldn’t use terms like “climate crisis” or “climate emergency”.

Whether the minister likes it or not, the scientific evidence is unambiguous.

We are at the tipping point of irreversible damage to our climate and natural world.

The latest UK Climate Change Projections predict that Northern Ireland will experience warmer, wetter winters and hotter, drier summers by the 2050s, with extreme weather becoming more frequent.

At present, Northern Ireland is the only UK region without legally binding greenhouse gas reduction targets.

Unsurprisingly, therefore, our emissions are not falling at anywhere near the same rate as other UK regions — at 20% compared to the UK average of 43%. We have actually increased our share of total UK emissions.

While science tells us that climate change is irrefutable, it also tells us that it is not too late to stem the tide.

Climate specific legislation for Northern Ireland is long overdue and I’m proud to be the lead sponsor for the Climate Bill.

The Climate Change Bill provides an opportunity for us to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2045.

The Bill provides a legal framework to decarbonise the economy in a way that tackles inequality and enhances the lives of ordinary people, our workers and our communities.

The Bill is a truly groundbreaking example of citizen participation.

It was co-developed by the Climate Coalition Northern Ireland, our largest local collaborative body on climate action with a membership of around 390,000 people. The Climate Coalition encompasses legal experts, environmentalists, academics, individuals and NGOs, all with a vision for the just transition to a low carbon economy.

The Bill also has cross-party support from Sinn Fein, SDLP, UUP, Alliance, People Before Profit and independent MLAs.

Politics can be painfully polarised across Northern Ireland.

But the Climate Change Bill represents an example of parties working together to create a healthier, happier society for all our citizens.

Clare Bailey is leader of the Green Party in Northern Ireland